Child hurt at care centre now in Auckland hospital

A young child seriously hurt last week at a child-care centre in Queenstown is now receiving treatment in Auckland.

The 18-month-old boy was taken from Dunedin Hospital to Starship Hospital, Detective Sergeant Paul Slater told media yesterday.

He said it unclear how the injury had occurred, but had involved children playing outside at Gems Educational child-care Kowhai in Shotover Country.

St John was called to the centre at 9.48am last Monday and the boy was subsequently taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

Det Sgt Slater said police had attended the scene, as well.

"It’s a very well run child-care centre. The staff are pretty much devastated."

There was no update on the child’s condition and a WorkSafe investigation is continuing.

