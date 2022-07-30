Consent risk review

Saturday, 30 July 2022

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    A review of the building consent system will examine how risk is allocated and managed, potentially saving Queenstown ratepayers millions of dollars in the future.

    Under the system at present, local authorities are often left carrying the can when it comes to leaky building claims.

    Last month Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen told Mountain Scene the way the New Zealand law was written, liability was held jointly and severally, so if the builder was not there and the council was, then "we’re exposed to that".

    But after behind the scenes lobbying, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has initiated a review of the system.

    Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced a review which would "closely examine how we manage and allocate risk within the building system".

    However, the review will not revisit the joint and several liability rule.

     

