Continuity of governance

    Mike Theelen. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Mike Theelen has been reappointed as the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) chief executive for another five-year term, effective from February.

    Mayor Jim Boult said the outcome of the robust recruitment process ensured consistency and strong leadership at a time of "change and uncertainty" in the community.

    Mr Boult said Mr Theelen, whose appointment was announced in January 2016, had created a strong, high-performing management team and had proven he and his team could deliver. "I am confident that the operational management of council remains in exceptional hands for the next five years," Mr Boult said.

     

