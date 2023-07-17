Coronet Peak skifield hoping for more snow

Snow coverage at Coronet Peak, Wednesday 28 June 2023. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The snow dances are continuing in Queenstown.

While a southerly front brought a sprinkling of fresh snow to Coronet Peak and The Remarkables on Saturday night, for Coronet, in particular, it has been a slow start to winter.

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said the fresh dusting yesterday had improved the skiing and riding, "but we’re not out of the woods yet".

"We’ve got quite a long way to go".

International ski teams, who trained at Rocky Gully, were due to arrive at the beginning of August and Mr Kerr said more snow was needed before then.

"But things turn around here very fast.

"That’s the one great thing about Coronet Peak, it goes from zero to hero very quickly, and we probably have to.

"We’re definitely [snow] dancing every night, the drums are out ... especially over in patrol, they’re doing lots of it."

As far as the school holidays, Mr Kerr said while it had been a challenge snow-wise, the ski area had stayed on budget.

"It hasn’t been extraordinary, but it’s been good."

The Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said they had been "inundated" with people over the school holidays, something he put down to the snow cover they were fortunate to have, and the number of chairlifts running.

"We’re a bit up on budget, only by, probably 400 or 500 a day, but we did have our busiest seven days on record a week ago ... seven days in a row numbers were always around that 4000 mark."

Mr Lawrence said the ski area received about 4cm of snow overnight on Saturday and he hoped more might arrive mid-week.

