Councillor concerned by selection process

Niki Gladding

A member of the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s recently established climate reference group is concerned at council staff’s involvement in the selection process.

Wakatipu ward councillor Niki Gladding said Bridget Legnavsky was appointed chairwoman to the group "without input from councillors or the climate reference group members".

"My strong preference was that the group select its own chair," Cr Gladding said.

Earlier this week the council announced the establishment of an "independent, multidisciplinary climate reference group replete with relevant experience to support the delivery of its climate action plan".

Council spokesman Jack Barlow said the group’s immediate objective was to focus on the development of the emissions reduction masterplan as committed to in the climate action plan.

"Councillors selected the group’s members from a long list developed by council officers.

"The chair needed to be independent, which is why council officers — and not politicians or the group itself — chose the chair.

"The selected candidate needed to be someone with strong chair skills and the ability to run a meeting effectively,” Mr Barlow said.

Cr Gladding said she was not opposed to Ms Legnavsky, just the process.

"I'm impressed by Bridget's approach to the role — I think she'll be great.

"On top of that there's an incredible amount of expertise within the group and I have no doubt it will be a strong and really constructive force for change."

Cr Gladding said an addition was made to the terms of reference that would allow the group to review the membership and terms of reference in three months if needed.

"But I have high hopes that what we have in place now will work," she said.



