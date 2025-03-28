Councillor may be stripped of committee roles

Niki Gladding

Councillor Niki Gladding may be stripped of her committee roles after blowing the whistle on Queenstown District Council's plan to directly discharge treated wastewater into the Shotover River.

The council will meet next Tuesday to vote on her removal from two committees.

A report for councillors recommends her removal from two committees — audit, finance and risk and infrastructure — the latter of which she is deputy chair.

It says the vote is a response to a request from the ‘‘majority of council’’ for her ‘‘clear and intentional breaches’’ of standing orders.

Standing orders are a set of rules contained in the Local Government Act that govern the conduct of council and council committee meetings.

The move to oust Cr Gladding from the roles was instigated by independent audit, finance and risk committee chairman Stuart McLauchlan, a Dunedin-based company director, in a letter to Mayor Glyn Lewers on Wednesday.