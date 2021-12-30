Couple 'lose everything' in Queenstown fire

The unit, on Ballarat St, caught fire shortly after midday. Photo: Cass Marrett

A young couple have "lost everything" in a fire in their Queenstown home this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the service had received multiple calls about 12.20pm alerting them to the fire, in a unit in a block in Ballarat St.

Three crews from Queenstown and one from Frankton were dispatched.

A neighbour, who wishes not to be named, told the Otago Daily Times that the fire had begun in the oven of the unit, which was home to a young couple.

He said he heard a smoke alarm sounding about 12.30pm, just before one of the couple knocked on his door to tell him about the fire, and that he needed to evacuate.

Once outside, the neighbour called emergency services.

Within a minute, he said, "everything just blew up."

He said the windows soon burst out, causing the lawn to catch fire.

"The cars were even getting hot outside, that's how hot this was."

The young couple were very distressed, he said.

"They have no support, no accommodation, nothing. It's one day before the New Year, and they've lost everything," he said.

The apartment was "well involved" upon arrival, but police in attendance confirmed that all inhabitants had got out of the house.