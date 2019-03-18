Court date for pair over one-punch assault

A police car at the scene in Cow Lane after the incident. Photo: Daisy Hudson

The two men charged over a vicious assault in Cow Lane a week ago are expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court next month.

The victim, a Sri Lankan chef and father-to-be, remains in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital following the one-punch attack at 3.20am last Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man, of Queenstown, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to the man, with intent to injure him

A 24-year-old man, also of Queenstown, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to the man, with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

The men were granted interim name suppression at an appearance before a Justice of the Peace in Queenstown on Friday.

They were both remanded on bail to appear before a judge on April 8.

The ODT earlier reported the assault was sparked by an altercation in a Camp St bar between two pairs of men.

Outside the bar, in Cow Lane, the victim was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head.