Court date for pair over one-punch assault

The victim, a Sri Lankan chef and father-to-be, remains in intensive care in Dunedin Hospital following the one-punch attack at 3.20am last Tuesday.
A 23-year-old man, of Queenstown, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to the man, with intent to injure him
A 24-year-old man, also of Queenstown, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm to the man, with reckless disregard for the safety of others.
Both charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.
The men were granted interim name suppression at an appearance before a Justice of the Peace in Queenstown on Friday.
They were both remanded on bail to appear before a judge on April 8.
The ODT earlier reported the assault was sparked by an altercation in a Camp St bar between two pairs of men.
Outside the bar, in Cow Lane, the victim was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head.