Thursday, 23 February 2023

Diverse pupil nationalities highly valued at school

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Representatives of some of Wakatipu High School’s 43 different nationalities at the school yesterday. Pictured are (front row from left), principal Oded Nathan, Arya Kurniawan (19, Indonesia), (second row from left) Ethan Bueno (13, Portugal), Aran Quinn (13, United Arab Emirates), Lorenzo Carrizales (13, Spain), (third row from left), Retaj Alshinawi (17, Jordan), Isadora Figueroa (17, Chile), Serena Teo (15, Malaysia), (fourth row from left) Manuela Messerli (14, Switzerland), Marty Botha (15, South Africa), Shidoh Ichihara (17, Japan), Eanna Tanghal (17, Philippines), (fifth row from left), Alisa Pekhtereva (13, Russia), Iman Shahbaz (13, Pakistan), Niki Schouten (17, Netherlands), (sixth row from left) Madi McLean (16, Singapore), Annika Thornton (16, Australia), Marite Balzarini (17, Italy), Ciara File (13, Ireland), (seventh row from left) Lauri Wefer (17, Germany), Elias Garceau (16, Finland), Taj Johnson (17, Vanuatu), (eighth row from left) Jan Vavera (16, Czech Republic), Julius Cooper (15, Denmark), Hugo Johnson (16, Great Britain), Marley King Smith (17, New Zealand), (back row from left) Eoin McGlynn (18, United States), Matheus Dos Santos (18, Brazil) and Thisanka Weeraddana (18, Sri Lanka). PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

    They have come from the Czech Republic, Chile, Jordan, Japan, Portugal, Pakistan and virtually everywhere in between to call Queenstown home.

    This year, the 1350 pupils at Wakatipu High School represent about 43 different nationalities, based on the countries they were born in.

    Yesterday, 28 of those representatives gathered at the school for a special photocall for the Otago Daily Times to celebrate the high school’s, and community’s, diversity.

    New principal Oded Nathan said of the school’s 51 newly enrolled pupils this year, about half were born overseas, something he attributed to the Queenstown workforce’s global recruitment drive.

    The huge diversity within the school community was something they valued highly, Mr Nathan said.

    "We think it’s representative of ... our community, but it’s also important for students to see."

    "We’re really isolated in Queenstown, so it’s quite nice to be able to celebrate the various different cultures ... Diversity is a complete positive, and an opportunity."

    The school had also welcomed 16 international pupils so far this year, more arriving mid-year, Mr Nathan said.

    tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement