Diverse pupil nationalities highly valued at school

They have come from the Czech Republic, Chile, Jordan, Japan, Portugal, Pakistan and virtually everywhere in between to call Queenstown home.

This year, the 1350 pupils at Wakatipu High School represent about 43 different nationalities, based on the countries they were born in.

Yesterday, 28 of those representatives gathered at the school for a special photocall for the Otago Daily Times to celebrate the high school’s, and community’s, diversity.

New principal Oded Nathan said of the school’s 51 newly enrolled pupils this year, about half were born overseas, something he attributed to the Queenstown workforce’s global recruitment drive.

The huge diversity within the school community was something they valued highly, Mr Nathan said.

"We think it’s representative of ... our community, but it’s also important for students to see."

"We’re really isolated in Queenstown, so it’s quite nice to be able to celebrate the various different cultures ... Diversity is a complete positive, and an opportunity."

The school had also welcomed 16 international pupils so far this year, more arriving mid-year, Mr Nathan said.

