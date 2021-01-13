Drax Project, Broods on bill for Coronet Peak in March

Drax Project (pic tured) and duo Broods will be performing at Cor onet Peak, Queens town, in March. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Drax Project and Broods are set to cause an avalanche of fans to descend on Coronet Peak in March, as Queenstown plays host to a major double-header.

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said he was ‘‘stoked’’ to have secured such acts and expects revellers to come from across the country to NZ Ski’s first major summer gig.

Drax Project averages almost 3million listens a month on Spotify and rose to prominence in 2017 with Woke Up Late, which now has over 110million streams on the music platform.

Catching Feelings, featuring Six60, further catapulted the Wellington-formed band into the global spotlight.

Nelson duo Broods — who have toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding — were in Los Angeles but are now back on New Zealand soil.

