Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Drax Project, Broods on bill for Coronet Peak in March

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Drax Project (pic ...
    Drax Project (pic tured) and duo Broods will be performing at Cor onet Peak, Queens town, in March. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Drax Project and Broods are set to cause an avalanche of fans to descend on Coronet Peak in March, as Queenstown plays host to a major double-header.

    Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr said he was ‘‘stoked’’ to have secured such acts and expects revellers to come from across the country to NZ Ski’s first major summer gig.

    Drax Project averages almost 3million listens a month on Spotify and rose to prominence in 2017 with Woke Up Late, which now has over 110million streams on the music platform.

    Catching Feelings, featuring Six60, further catapulted the Wellington-formed band into the global spotlight.

    Nelson duo Broods — who have toured with the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding — were in Los Angeles but are now back on New Zealand soil.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter