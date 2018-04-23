Drink-driver charged after crash in resort

A Queenstown man has been charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving after crashing into three parked cars in Lake Hayes Estate on Saturday morning.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the 30-year-old recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 851mcg after the incident, which occurred in Erskine St about 7am.

The man was more than three times over the legal limit of 250mcg,

He is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court today.