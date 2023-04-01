Drive to save lives

With just a few days’ effort, more than 600 lives could be saved.

This week, the New Zealand Blood Service brought its mobile blood drive back to Queenstown for the first time in four years, for three days of collection.

The drive surpassed its collection goal of 200 units over the Tuesday to Thursday period, racking up 217, a spokeswoman for the NZ Blood Service said.

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

They were "really, really happy" with the outcome, and even managed to reel in 76 first-time donors.

Donors turned up to St Margaret’s Church in Frankton for an earlier collection period than in previous years, to allow time to fly the blood to Christchurch for processing.

Each donation took only an hour, and could save up to three lives.