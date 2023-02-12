Driverless shuttle hits the road in Queenstown

Queenstown made a bit of Kiwi history this week when, for the first time in the country, an "autonomous shuttle" bus started cranking on an ‘‘open public road’’ — Lower Beach Street, which is still closed to traffic.

The Ohmio LIFT shuttle, developed by Auckland-based Ohmio Automotion, is being promoted as a ‘‘last-mile transport solution’’, transporting up to 20 passengers at low speed, using GPS to plot its course.

Said to be ideal for city centres, the shuttle’s also got technology on board to get passengers to their destination safely.

Ohmio research and development head Mahmood Hikmet says it’s similar to an autonomous tram running on virtual tracks.

‘‘The tracks are plotted on GPS, and if anything gets in the way, it stops.’’

The Ohmio LIFT shuttle is being promoted as a ‘‘last-mile transport solution". Photo: Mountain Scene

Industry body rep Simon McManus, of Intelligent Transport Systems New Zealand (ITSNZ), believes Ohmio can play a vital role in making public transport trips more connected and accessible, particularly for those for whom walking, biking or e-scooting’s not an option.

‘‘One key example especially relevant for Queenstown is tourists with luggage, for whom walking to a bus stop is a barrier to public transport uptake, especially if they also have mobility challenges.

‘‘But it also just takes the stress out of the journey, with a novel solution and that helps to change behaviours.’’

Free rides ran in town on Wednesday and Thursday, coinciding with a global forum on autonomous vehicles at QT Hotel, hosted by ITSNZ.