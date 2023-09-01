Experience gives taste of super-spy life

Tourism operator Black owner Nigel Hobbs stands beside the rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage on the Crown Range, near Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

You can be part of the shaken not stirred brigade, but you will have to have deep pockets.

Queenstown premium tourism operator Black has launched a world-first James Bond Aston Martin experience to cater to the growing luxury tourism market.

Black’s unique James Bond-inspired Aston Martin experience allows guests to ride in a rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage car — one of only 100 worldwide and the only model in Australia and New Zealand.

The vehicle’s design pays homage to the original Aston Martin V8 which appears in the 1987 James Bond film, The Living Daylights.

Black director Nigel Hobbs said the tour was a unique way of experiencing Queenstown which appealed to movie and car enthusiasts.

"Rather than visualising what a day in the life of James Bond is like, visitors can now actualise it," he said.

"Our guests will drive around the stunning Southern Lakes landscapes in the rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage and hear about the history behind the 25 James Bond movies from their knowledgeable movie-buff driver.

"Naturally, the road leads them to a great local location, where guests will enjoy a refreshing Vesper Martini, shaken not stirred."

The Aston Martin 007 Vantage car — valued at between $400,000 and $500,000 — is owned by a Queenstown car enthusiast, who bought it from a private collection in the United Kingdom last year.

The vehicle has crosshairs etched into the car’s paddle shift gear levers, a complete black leather interior and is fitted with a set of limited-edition skis and ski rack that pay homage to the winterised saloon from the 1987 James Bond film.

In addition to the Aston Martin drive, which will set you back $2500, a secondary package includes a private helicopter ride to a guided one and a-half hour snowmobile tour. During the warmer months, guests can choose to fly to a local golf course, nearby glaciers or create their own itinerary with Over The Top Helicopters.

Mr Hobbs said the unique experience was timely, with Queenstown’s luxury tourism market bouncing back after Covid. He anticipated a busy summer, with Black experiencing a record number of forward bookings and was forecasting to trade 40% above pre-Covid revenue levels.

"We are excited to welcome guests back and look forward to sharing our unique and beautiful region after a difficult few years for the Queenstown tourism community."

The James Bond experience was launched yesterday.