Extra hours at Coronet Peak for pass holders

    By Matthew Mckew
    Coronet Peak. Photo: ODT files
    There's a treat in store for NZSKi season pass holders tomorrow, as Coronet Peak reopens just three days after it closed for the end of season.

    The closest ski field to Queenstown will open for a two-hour period between 9am and 11am, giving powder hounds the chance to shred the fresh snow that fell during the weather bomb.

    NZSki communications and media relations manager Libby Baron said "this spring snow is just too good to miss out on. We will just have Coronet Express running, no grooming, no food and beverage or buses.

    "A simple operation and a chance for the locals to get those final few laps in."

    The mountain closed normal operations on Sunday with a pond skimming event, as the low altitude of the mountain meant snow melted quickly in spring.

    Only season pass holders will be admitted tomorrow.

    The Remarkables Ski Area on the other side of Queenstown has moved to a seven-day a week operation, having started the season as just a weekend resort. It will close on October 11 at the end of the school holidays.

    Cardrona Alpine Resort in Wanaka is to be the last Otago ski field to close, a week later.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

