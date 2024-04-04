Finish-line draws closer for Queenstown road project

PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Queenstown's upper Suburb and Dublin streets will reopen to traffic from Monday, weather-dependent.

Part of the first stage of the drawn-out arterial road project, Queenstown council property and infrastructure GM Tony Avery says the construction crew will now swap to the other side of Frankton Rd to complete the final service upgrades.

It means lower Suburb St will be closed till September.

Avery’s also expecting the Melbourne St/Frankton Rd intersection to reopen to traffic mid next month, while two-way traffic and a 30kmh speed limit will continue along Frankton Rd, between Suburb and Melbourne streets.

The first stage of the arterial road’s expected to be open in December.