Fire at Queenstown bar brought under control

A fire at Queenstown's Speight's Ale House is now under control.

More than 40 volunteer firefighters from Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown, along with a command unit from Alexandra, rushed to the historic building, on the corner of Stanley and Ballarat Sts, after a private fire alarm activation about 7am.

Chief Fire Officer Terry O'Connell said on arrival, firefighters found a "very serious fire" in the kitchen had gone through the ducts and into the ceiling, which proved difficult to access.

Firefighters initially tried to get internal access from Ballarat St, but "they just couldn't quite get there because it was too far involved".

They managed to attack it from the northern end of the building, accessed off Stanley St, and "killed as much as possible".

Fire crews at the scene of the fire at Speights Ale House this morning. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Mr O'Connell said internal damage to the historic building, originally the town's council chamber, was "reasonable", however, adjacent offices and apartments - part of the same complex - were unaffected.

Central Queenstown was brought to a standstill as a result, with roads closed, and nearby hotel guests have been evacuated.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said that due to the fire on Stanley St, the road was closed at Ballarat St.

Motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services on-site or avoid the area.

The Heritage New Zealand category 2-listed schist building, designed by noted architect F. W. Burwell, was opened in 1881 - it has been home to the Speight's Ale House since 2000.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald