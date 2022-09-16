Flyer is finally back on track

This Sunday the Kingston Flyer will welcome aboard members of the public for the first time since 2013. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

There's little doubt it will be full steam ahead when the historic Kingston Flyer leaves the station this Sunday for its first public commercial journey in nearly a decade.

The vintage steam train, which received consent to operate commercially last July, will operate two public services along the Kingston to Fairlight line, every Sunday for the next three months.

Kingston Flyer Ltd director Neville Simpson, who has led the restoration of the train and tracks, said he was chuffed to have it up and running.

"It’s been a lot of hard work by an awful lot of very good people and its great to get all the consents across the line for us to be able to start."

The Flyer was introduced in the late 1890s, operating as a freight and passenger service between Kingston and the Main South Line in Gore. It first began running as a tourist train in 1971, then operated privately as a heritage steam railway tourist attraction from 2003 until it was mothballed in late 2013.

Mr Simpson, who had worked on and off with the Flyer since 1983 as a fireman and then senior engine driver, had helped with several previous restoration efforts.

When the Flyer was purchased, along with associated land and buildings, by a group of Auckland-based investors in 2017, Mr Simpson returned to assess the state of the train.

"When I was asked to come back to see whether we could get it to go again or not, and then when the decision was made to go ahead, my ambition was to get it back running commercially," he said.

And while "the rest is history", the restoration project was no small job for what was often a team of three of four.

"The rail corridor was completely overgrown, so that had to be cleared . . . sleepers and some railway line replaced, the carriages were in a very poor state . . . and we had to do quite a bit of work to one locomotive to get it up and running."

With four out of seven wooden carriages fully restored, and the AB795 locomotive, which entered service in 1927, operational again, Mr Simpson said he’s ready to "ease back" and pass the baton to the next generation.

"My vision now is to be able to pass it on to other people . . . that can be enthusiastic and take it over.

"It’s a milestone, of course . . . and I think this just shows that with the determination and the enthusiasm from a small group of people with the expertise, that we can take this into the future."

While the Flyer has been operating charter trips since last year, Mr Simpson said the public was excited to once again board the steam train, with both journeys this Sunday sold out, and the trips advertised through to December almost full.

