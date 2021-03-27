Good Samaritan robbed, jaw broken

Police are seeking the public’s help after a cowardly attack on a would be Good Samaritan near Queenstown last night.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, of the Central Otago criminal investigation branch, said about 10:30pm last night a man stopped at the Eastburn Rd layby on the Queenstown side of the Crown Range after noticing a stranger using a cellphone torch to signal for help.

After getting out of his car, the victim was led to the other man’s vehicle, a black or dark-coloured four-door saloon, where he was asked to look at a problem the car was having.

But as the victim turned away, he was punched repeatedly by his attacker, who then grabbed the victim’s backpack and drove off in an unknown direction in the saloon.

The assailant was described as about 182cm tall (6ft), aged between 25 and 35, of stocky build, brown-skinned, with a bushy hairstyle.

The victim was able to drive to a family member’s house, where police were called, Det Sgt Shaw said.

He was taken to hospital where he was now awaiting surgery on a fractured jaw, he said.

- Police 105 (file number 210327/4376) or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111

