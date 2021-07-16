Govt announces $6m for Southern tourism infrastructure

Stuart Nash. Photo: Getty Images

Just over $6 million in funding has been directed to tourism infrastructure projects in the Queenstown Lakes and Southland districts.Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, in Queenstown today, announced details of 57 nationwide projects to receive support from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

The Queenstown Lakes share, $2,414,784, will go towards upgrades at the Glenorchy car park and marina ($375,000), upgrades to the public toilets, lighting and signage at Marine Parade in Queenstown ($826,000), safety upgrades to pedestrian pathways and a boat ramp and jetty at the Wanaka lakefront ($781,784), and an upgrade to the Wanaka Tree car park ($432,000).

In Southland, the lion’s share of the $3,739,125 will go towards Fiordland projects.

A total of $1.1m will go to upgrade a boat ramp, toilets and car park at Pearl Harbour, and an upgrade to the access road and toilets at Fraser’s Beach in Manapouri; another $1.5m has been contributed to the Te Anau Wastewater project; and $440,000 is for the replacement of two boat ramps in Te Anau to meet the required standards, as well as a new toilet for Bluegum Point.

The remaining funding is for Stewart Island projects — $600,000 for a replacement of the Ulva Island wharf, and $99,125 to construct a viewing platform at Observation Rock.

In April Mr Nash announced the TIF would prioritise Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District, and Kaikoura, where tourism had been most affected by the absence of international visitors.

"The five South Island areas were heavily reliant on international tourism.

"Domestic tourism is experiencing a boom as Kiwi travellers embrace the call to ‘do something new’, but these South Island regions are still doing it tough," Mr Nash said.

"Government funding for these projects will provide much-needed local employment while borders are tightly controlled to keep us safe from Covid-19.

"The new tourism facilities will also help local councils prepare for the return of visitors in greater numbers."

Tourism projects in the five South Island regions will receive $10m from a total pool of $18m in this funding round.

In the Mackenzie District funding was for upgraded car park and toilet facilities at Lake Pukaki and Lake Ruataniwha, and camping facilities in Fairlie, while in Westland a new boat trailer area and visitor parking would be built at Jackson Bay south of Haast, and the visitor carpark next to the Franz Josef heliport and township would be upgraded.

In Kaikoura there would be an upgraded pathway along the foreshore from the Esplanade past the seal habitat at Point Kean.

"In the past few months I have travelled to all five of these regions and spoken to mayors and other leaders about what is needed to help the communities adjust," Mr Nash said.

"This tourism fund is just one of a number of initiatives designed to keep up the momentum of recovery, and we remain focused on supporting local jobs and businesses in future decisions."