Growth affirms need for inland hospital: mayor

Mayor Tim Cadogan

Latest census figures give more weight to the need for an inland hospital, Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan says.

The first results of last year’s census were released on Wednesday.

Population growth has risen by double figures in percentages in both Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes.

Mr Cadogan and Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers released a statement last week saying the two districts were still waiting for adequate public local healthcare.

They called on Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) to start working with them on finding solutions this year.

There had been a long-standing lack of investment in local provision of publicly funded health services, infrastructure and workforce to meet the districts’ health needs.

HNZ delivered essential services and outstanding frontline staff to the region with limited funds and capacity, but the communities should expect better.

Glyn Lewers

Mr Cadogan often used the statistic that 70% of the people in New Zealand who live two hours or more from a base hospital are in inland Otago.

In the census results, Queenstown Lakes had grown 70% in 10 years to a population of 47,808.

It had grown by 22% in the past five years.

Central Otago had grown by 12.7% in the past five years, rising from 21,558 to 24,306.

Mr Cadogan said at a council meeting on Wednesday in compounding growth terms Central Otago was the sixth-fastest growing area in New Zealand.

It was also the ninth-highest in the country for the getting new dwellings built.

"That just adds strength to our argument — you need to invest and you need to invest now."

The two areas were booming and went against predictions many years ago of the population moving to the east coast.

"They used to say it was going to be all west to east but it turns out it is going east to west," Mr Cadogan said.