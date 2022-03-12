Horse riders seek safe paths

Horse safety burst to the front of the pack yesterday.

A group of Queenstown horse riders congregated in Frankton yesterday, near the Frankton Golf Course, to send a message about horse safety.

The group, led by Kaye Eden, wanted to be seen by passing traffic to raise awareness about the lack of safe, public places for people to ride their horses in the Queenstown Lakes district.

"The old pack tracks and things we rode as kids have been turned into bike tracks where suddenly you get a ‘no horse’ sign.

"[We’re] just [wanting] people to remember us and share places, share our beautiful area," she said.

Riders said they were keen to share paths with other vulnerable road users.

Kaye Eden hands a letter of intent to representative for MP Joseph Mooney, Sue-Ann Stevens. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT

Ms Eden had received interest from about 60 people wanting to take part in the ride but she limited numbers to minimise disruption to traffic

The riders then delivered a letter to Sue-Ann Stevens, a representative for Queenstown National MP Joseph Mooney, who was isolating with Covid 19.

Ms Stevens had travelled from Balfour to receive the letter.

This was one of several rides held nationwide yesterday. A 6000-strong petition was also delivered to MP Ian McKelvie in Feilding by representatives from the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network.

Riders felt they had been forgotten and national organisers hoped the ride would prompt New Zealand transport legislation to define and recognise the legal status of a bridleway while also consulting riders on road safety programmes.

