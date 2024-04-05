Hospo empire adds 1876

PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Major Queenstown player Republic Hospitality Group, which owns the likes of Winnies, The Ballarat and Sundeck, takes over popular local watering hole 1876 (above) this coming Monday.

Housed in the resort’s former courthouse, dating back to 1876, the bar/restaurant — known for its friendly drink prices and DJ acts — has been majority-owned by Michelle and Craig Eccles for the past 12-and-a-half years.

They’ve been based in Australia for the past nine years, with fellow shareholder Jim McCaffery being their hands-on manager.

Republic CEO/director Blair Impey says it’ll be business as usual.

"It’s a great pub with good history and a beautiful outdoor area.

"It’s an iconic part of Queenstown, in an entry point — we’re excited to have it as part of the group and to grow it."