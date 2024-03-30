Saturday, 30 March 2024

Housing in dead centre of town

    By Philip Chandler
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER
    PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER
    A former Frankton funeral parlour’s been brought back to life for much-needed Queenstown worker accommodation.

    Opposite the Frankton Village shopping centre, the building (above) has been leased to local bus operator Ritchies, which has blamed a driver shortage on the lack of local rental housing.

    It’s understood the one-time funeral home nowadays has up to 10 bedrooms.

    A number of foreign flags adorn the front of the building, which has ample carparking.

    Mountain Scene’s awaiting a response from Ritchies, which is taking a funereal amount of time to respond.

    Mountain Scene

     

    Advertisement