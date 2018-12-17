Intruder climbs through Queenstown woman's bedroom window

A Queenstown woman was shocked to find a man climbing through her bedroom window in the early hours yesterday morning.

The Shotover Country resident reported to police that the man, who was not known to her, tried to enter the property at about 4am.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the woman "heard the noise" of him climbing in, before he made his escape out of the same window.

She said he was confronted by other members of the household outside but then left the scene.

Police were carrying out enquiries and forensic tests at the house.

The man was described as about 5ft 7in, with dark skin, bushy hair and wearing a dark shirt.

Police were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers also responded to reports of a man climbing on scaffolding on the construction site of a new hotel on the corner of Frankton Rd and Stanley St.

Sn Sgt Enoka said the man tried to cut through the site in the early hours yesterday morning but fell and broke his leg.

He was warned for unlawfully entering the site.

Two non-injury crashes took place in the resort over the weekend.

A 64-year-old man was taken to Lakes District Hospital, in Queenstown, for a check-up after his car crashed into a barrier on Kingston Rd, near the Devils Staircase, yesterday afternoon.

A foreign national, whose age was not known, has been charged with careless driving after being involved in a car crash on the Crown Range Rd about 4.30pm yesterday.

He was due to appear in court this week.