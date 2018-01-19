Jacks Point grass fire under control

The fire broke out about 7pm. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Fire crews have managed to contain a large grass fire at Jacks Point near Queenstown.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Daryl Ball said fire appliances from Queenstown, Arrowtown, Kingston and Frankton volunteer fire brigades were called to the blaze about 7pm today.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets were also sent to the scene.

As well as grass, some surrounding trees caught fire.

However, Mr Ball said by 9pm, most of the crews and all of the helicopters had been stood down.