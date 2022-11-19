Jim Boult named patron of Child Cancer Foundation

Former Queenstown mayor Jim Boult has been named patron of the Child Cancer Foundation. Photo: Supplied

Former Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has been named as the Child Cancer Foundation patron.

Mr Boult, whose involvement with the charity spans more than 30 years, is the first to hold the title since the late Lady June Blundell, who was patron from 1978 until her death in 2012.

He and his wife, Karen, first started supporting the foundation in the 1980s after their close friends’ three-year-old son died from cancer.

Since then, Mr Boult has held numerous positions within the foundation, including Otago-Southland Child Cancer Accommodation Trust chairman, appointed in 1992, joining the national board in 2010 and being board chairman from 2015 to 2018.

In 2019, he was awarded an honorary life membership to the foundation.

After the two-term mayor announced in April he would not seek re-election this year, Mr Boult had expressed a desire to increase his involvement with the foundation, which provides vital support to children and whanau impacted by a childhood cancer diagnoses in New Zealand, which led to the patron role being re-established.

Child Cancer Foundation board chairman Dennis Turton said the organisation was "thrilled" Mr Boult was stepping in to the position.

"Jim has made a significant contribution to the growth of Child Cancer Foundation throughout his many years of service.

"We know that the organisation will thrive under his support and patronage in this new role."

Mr Boult said he was honoured to be appointed patron of an organisation which made a huge difference to New Zealand families during such a difficult time in their lives.

"It has been my privilege to work with and on behalf of the Child Cancer Foundation children and their families.

"It is a wonderful organisation that I am very proud to be part of.

"Child Cancer Foundation receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of ordinary Kiwis to continue to deliver its services.

"In taking on the role of patron, I am delighted to be able to continue to assist the organisation to ensure that no child or their whanau walks the cancer journey alone."