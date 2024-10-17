Lake Hayes perfect backdrop for Porsche display

About 35 gleaming Porsches - together with their proud owners - parked up alongside Lakes Hayes last Saturday morning, as part of the annual Southern Weekend of the Year event.

Organised by the Porsche Club NZ, the public display was aimed at showcasing the luxury brand, from vintage cars through to the latest models.

"We have models ranging from about $30,000 to probably $1.5million here today," said southern regional co-ordinator Richard Rutherford.

A lineup of gleaming Porsche cars parked up near Lake Hayes, as part of the Porsche Club NZ's Southern Weekend of the Year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The long weekend roadtrip is held each year, at different locations around the South Island.

This year's edition saw Porsche owners take scenic drives to Glenorchy, Queenstown, Clyde and Alexandra.

Mr Rutherford believe there are a variety of reasons which attract people to a Porsche.

"What people are passionate about the Porsche brand is the noise that they make. And the shape and the look, plus also the camaraderie."

And for many owners, there's no going back once you get behind the wheel.

"I bought my first Porsche when I was 24," said Porsche veteran Simon Tiefenbach.

"And ever since I've had one, it's an addiction kind of thing. You drive one you never want to drive something else."

Queenstown car enthusiasts enjoyed the opportunity to check out the high-end cars at the display, before the luxury vehicles and their owners drove off for their weekend of road trips.