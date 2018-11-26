The Lynch Mob pumps it out

Photo: Daisy Hudson

It has been 10 years since one of New Zealand’s best-known entertainers Kevin Lynch, of Arrowtown, died, aged 60, and . to mark the anniversary, his children gathered in Arrowtown for a show at The Fork and Tap.

Daughter Emma Pullar said her father convinced his children, Nick, Ben and Tom, and herself, to form a band, which became known as The Lynch Mob, to play at Emma’s wedding.

"It just kind of started from there and we kept playing, and it grew from there."

A huge crowd turned out to watch the band on Saturday night, with support from the Arrowtown School Band and Killergrams. Pictured entertaining the crowd are The Lynch Mob’s Ben Lynch, Emma Pullar and Tom Lynch.

- Daisy Hudson