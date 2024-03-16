Making a bigger impact

Impact100 Chair Claire Irons. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Impact100 Wakatipu’s launched an ‘Impactship’ programme, aiming to diversify women’s voices, foster community engagement and grow philanthropy in Queenstown.

Each year the organisation provides grants of at least $100,000 to local charities by pooling individual donations of at least 100 women — previous recipients include Living Options, Pivotal Point, The Order of St John Wakatipu, Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum and KiwiHarvest.

Chair Clare Irons says Impact100’s always had women sponsored by friends, family members and employers, but the Impactship scholarship programme’s designed to reach further into the community.

There are four Impactships available — successful applicants or nominees will have their $1000 donation covered for the year, enabling them to join the organisation and participate in the annual grant process.

Applications close via Impact100’s website at 5pm on March 29.

Meantime, any women wanting to join the organisation has until April 30 to make their donation.