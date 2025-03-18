Man found dead on SH6 near Gibbston named by police

The man was found dead on this section of the Gibbston Highway earlier this month. FILE PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Police have named the man found dead on State Highway 6 near Gibbston on March 3.

He was Ryoma Seki, 22, of Japan.

A police media adviser said enquiries had determined Mr Seki fell from a cliff before being hit by a vehicle.

Charges would not be filed in relation to the incident.

The cause of death would be determined by the coroner.

"Police extend our condolences to his family and provide them with support during this difficult time."

Emergency services were called to the scene by the historic Kawarau Gorge Bridge and AJ Hackett Bungy Centre, between Queenstown and Cromwell, about 10pm on March 3.