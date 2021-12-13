Monday, 13 December 2021

Man knocked unconscious in Queenstown assault

    By Guy Williams
    A Queenstown man was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a serious assault in the resort’s town centre early yesterday.

    Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a 20-year-old Invercargill man was arrested and charged with injuring with intent.

    The 22-year-old victim suffered facial fractures in the alleged assault, which occurred at the Night ‘n Day convenience store in Camp St about 2am.

    Sen Sgt Wilkinson said there was a "large group of people" in the store at the time.

    "Alcohol has led to some sort sort of altercation."

    The number of incidents involving drunk and disorderly people was rising in the resort as Christmas approached, he said.

    The arrested man was released on bail and is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court today.

