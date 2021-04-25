Sunday, 25 April 2021

Massive crowd at Arrowtown Autumn Fest parade

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Nary a park was to be found in Arrowtown yesterday as thousands flocked to the historic town to take in the sights and sounds of one of the most well-attended Arrowtown Autumn Festival street parades in its 36 year history.

    Many had to walk from one side of Arrowtown to the other to get to Buckingham St yesterday — some decided to save themselves the bother of trying to find a closer car park, and utilised road reserve along Malaghans Rd, past the Millbrook Cricket Club and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd instead.

    The town centre itself was a hive of activity all day.

    The Arrow Miners Band during yesterday's Arrowtown Autumn Festival street parade. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh
    Along with a vintage car club display, the NZ Veterans Brass Band entertained the crowds during two separate performances, while other buskers and entertainers set up on Ramshaw Lane where the vibrant Autumn Fest market day was held.

    It included everything from whitebait patties to dumplings and barbecue on offer to keep hunger at bay while a wide variety of arts, crafts and artisan products were on display for those looking to purchase something quintessentially Kiwi.

    The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust NZ Gold Panning Championships were held on Butler’s Green — along with the hotly-contested competitive categories, others were invited to come and just have a go, with people able to keep any gold they found.

    Meanwhile, on Buckingham Green, entertainment was non-stop all day, including trapeze and rope performances and a Latin dance display.

    Vintage cars make their way down Buckingham Street yesterday. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh
    But the town stopped just after 2pm as people vied for the best vantage point along Buckingham Street to take in the 2021 street parade — one of the best yet.

    Led again by the Southern Lakes Highland Pipe Band, it included the Arrow Miners Band, Buckingham Belles, Arrowtown Scouts, stilt walkers, acrobats, jugglers, Fire and Emergency NZ, the Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village, gardening clubs, schools, sports clubs, representatives from different migrant communities and the vintage cars.

    It was Arrowtown Preschool’s float, though, which won first prize for the community float.

    Along with Anzac Day commemorations today, which start at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall at 10.30am, followed by a march to the cenotaph, Autumn Festival action today includes the Tobin’s Rush — a sprint up and down Tobin’s Track, the Arrow River Dash (a sprint along the Millennium Track) and, from 1.30pm, a Fun Dog Show at Wilcox Green. 

    Stilt walkers entertain the crowd watching yesterday's Arrowtown Autumn Festival street parade. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh
