Medical centre to resume radiation services

Photo: ODT files

Weekend radiology services are to resume at the Queenstown Medical Centre for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health care providers in the Lakes District can face a busy time in winter, especially as its population is boosted by tourists.

On Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm, radiology services would be available at the centre in Isle St to handle orthopaedic concerns.

Starting in the school holidays from July 1, it would run until October.

Lakes District Hospital service manager Emily Nelson welcomed its return.

“Having this service at the Queenstown Medical Centre does take the pressure off the hospital, which is often incredibly busy during winter."

Queenstown Medical Centre chief executive officer Ashley Light said it was fantastic news more radiology would be available to the district’s residents and visitors.

It was also timely to encourage people to keep the hospital’s ED free for emergencies, Nelson said.

It could be frustrating to wait, but all patients were triaged and those most ill seen first.

Emergencies and severe illness took priority over more minor complaints, and there were many services available to seek help from for non-life-threatening concerns.

They included telephone service Healthline (phone 0800 611 611) providing free, confidential advice from a registered nurse round the clock, seeing your GP, or visiting a community pharmacist who could provide medication for minor health conditions.

People needing urgent care and from out of town can use the medical centre's urgent care service without an appointment.

Opening hours

The Queenstown Medical Centre is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, weekends and public holidays from 10am to 6pm.

Phone (03) 441 0500.

Note: “after hours” fees are chargeable after 6pm on weekdays, all day public holidays and weekends.