New gallery for king of collage

Virut’s collage on canvas entitled Senorita. Photo: supplied

Queenstown's Artbay Gallery’s opening a flagship gallery for a world-renowned artist famous for his innovative approach to portraiture.

Bangkok-based Virut, who abandons conventional oil brushes in favour of vibrant magazine cuttings, is already Artbay’s best-selling artist.

The Virut Gallery, opening this Sunday, replaces Artbay’s Lightworx gallery, which will be relocated upstairs in the Eichardt’s building.

Through his meticulous layering of thousands of tiny magazine patches, his collage compositions are designed to evoke emotions, and the unique spirit of his subjects.

"I believe this is what’s important in art — emotions."

Virut’s works have won international acclaim and are held in prestigious collections worldwide.

He comments: "Queenstown holds a special allure for me. Its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural vibrancy makes it the perfect setting for my flagship gallery.

"I am delighted to collaborate with Artbay Gallery and director Pauline Bianchi in bringing my art to this dynamic destination, where it can be enjoyed by visitors from all walks of life and all corners of the world."

Bianchi adds: "Virut’s artistry resonates deeply with audiences across continents, and we are honoured to provide a dedicated space where his visionary works can be showcased and celebrated."