Operator touts triple swing

AJ Hackett’s Kawarau Bungy Bridge site could soon be adding Queenstown’s first triple-person swing. PHOTO: AJ HACKETT

If two is company and three is a crowd, then AJ Hackett Bungy could be about to get more crowded with thrill-seekers swinging high above the Kawarau River on a Queenstown-first swing.

The bungy operator is applying for resource consent with the Queenstown and Otago regional councils to develop the resort’s first triple-person swing at its Kawarau Bungy Bridge site.

The proposed Kawarau Swing is designed to launch from a dedicated platform on the upper northern bank, enabling guests to swing 30m-35m high across the river before being winched back up to the platform.

AJ Hackett Bungy NZ chief executive David Mitchell said the new swing would be ideal for families and people seeking a different experience to complement the bungy and zip rides.

"The Kawarau Bridge site is an incredible location and our original site," he said.

"The Kawarau swing will be a bespoke experience and quite unlike anything else on offer in New Zealand — you can fly solo or swing together with the kids."

It could be adapted for single, tandem or three-person rides, and was designed to be an inclusive activity for the 400,000 adventure-seekers who visited the site each year.

"Only a small portion of visitors to the site are up for the bungy, so we’re excited to be able to offer our other visitors something a little different," Mr Mitchell said.

If it gained consent, the company aimed to have the swing fully operational by the spring of 2025.

"We’ve had fantastic feedback and support from our neighbours and local stakeholders with our planning so far."