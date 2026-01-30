Outlet density cited by town bottle store opponents

Super Liquor’s application for a store in the centre of Wanaka is now facing opposition. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The same group that opposed the Lake Hawea Super Liquor is now campaigning against another proposed for Wanaka.

Super Liquor has proposed an off-licence store in Ardmore St, in central Wānaka. If approved, it would be the second Super Liquor outlet in the lakeside resort town.

Local residents, supported by Communities Against Alcohol Harm, are preparing objections to the application, citing evidence linking alcohol outlet density to increased harm, including family violence and assault.

Previously Lake Hāwea Voices spearheaded a campaign that produced a record 542 public objections to an application for an off-licence for a Super Liquor store in Lake Hāwea.

When the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s district licensing committee approved that application earlier this month, the group’s spokeswoman, Lisa Riley, said the community would appeal.

Ms Riley yesterday issued a statement in opposition to the proposed Wanaka store, noting that after the group raised its concerns on social media this week, 40 objections were lodged within the first 24 hours.

‘‘This is not about being anti-business or anti-choice,’’ she said.

‘‘It’s about recognising that Wānaka already has a high concentration of alcohol outlets and the evidence is very clear: more stores equals more harm.’’

New Zealand research had found that each additional alcohol outlet was associated with increases in police callouts for assault and disorder, particularly in residential areas, the statement said.

Medical officers of health across the country had raised ongoing concerns about outlet density, noting that off-licences were strongly linked to hazardous drinking, preloading, and harm to children and families.

‘‘These impacts don’t stay with the drinker,’’ Ms Riley said.

‘‘They ripple out into families, neighbours, emergency services and the wider community.’’

Ms Riley said the decision this month about the Hawea store, in Longview Dr, ultimately gave limited weight to the evidence given and concluded alcohol-related harm had not been proven to a sufficient degree at that specific site.

She said the decision highlighted a wider issue with how alcohol licensing law was being applied in fast-growing residential communities.

‘‘The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act is meant to minimise harm, not require communities to wait until harm occurs before action can be taken.’’