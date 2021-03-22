Passenger injured in jet-boat crash released from hospital

Twelve people were in the KJet boat when it crashed near Tucker Beach Rd. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A person injured in Sunday's jet boat crash near Queenstown has been released from hospital.

A passenger on the KJet boat was kept in Queenstown Lakes District Hospital overnight after Sunday's incident, the company said in a statement.

The jet-boat driver involved in the incident was released from hospital on Sunday afternoon following a medical assessment and the remaining ten passengers were uninjured.

KJet voluntarily suspended operations on Sunday while it investigated the incident and worked with relevant authorities including the police, the Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

It has since been cleared by Maritime New Zealand to resume jet boat operations and conducted a number of trips on Monday.

''As always, KJet prioritises the health and safety of its passengers and drivers. As such it is continuing to fully support the passengers on yesterday’s trip and their family and friends, as well as the driver involved in the incident,'' the statement said.

The senior driver involved in the incident has been employed by KJet since 2014 and has logged more than 1000 driving hours.