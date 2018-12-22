Passengers increase 12%

Passenger numbers continue to grow at Queenstown Airport after a busy winter season.

The passenger report for last month showed the number of passengers travelling through the terminal increased 12%, compared with November last year.

Total passenger numbers reached 192,669 - an increase of just over 8% on October's figures.

In the year to November 18, passenger numbers rose 11%, compared with the previous year, reaching a total of 2,222,709.

International arrivals at the airport were up 5% for the winter season compared with last year, driven mainly by Australian visitors, who made up 85% of all winter arrivals.

Total arrivals for the winter season increased 10% on the previous year.