Pay rise of 3.6% for council chief executive

Mike Theelen

Queenstown's council boss is getting a pay bump.

Queenstown Lakes District Council councillors voted on Thursday to give chief executive Mike Theelen — who took on the role in February 2016 — a 3.6% pay rise, taking his annual salary to $348,000.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Boult said the salary reflected a "continued strong performance by Mr Theelen in developing a council team that’s ready to deliver on the ambitious challenge of the 2018-28 10-year plan".

"To be a council that can meet the needs of our district’s diverse communities we need a chief executive that lives and breathes the ‘Can Do Council’ values. Mike is building a culture that is strategic in its vision and creative in developing and delivering solutions to our unique challenges."

Overseeing council activities is an "incredibly demanding role", Mr Boult said.

The increase was within the council’s approved remuneration review guidelines.