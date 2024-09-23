Person 'critically' hurt in Crown Range Rd crash

One person has been critically hurt following a two-vehicle crash on the Crown Range Road this morning.

Emergency services were notified of a crash on the summit of the road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, about 6.30am.

Hato Hone St John said two patients were treated at the scene - one in a critical condition, the other was moderately hurt. Three ambulances attended.

Emergency services were attending to a patient trapped in a vehicle.

The accident occurred on the Wānaka side of the alpine pass and was also attended by police, a Wānaka fire appliance and the Otago Rescue Helicopter, a shift manager for Fire and Emergency NZ said.

The fire service was first asked by police to help with the accident, and then received a separate 111 call from a member of the public saying a person was trapped, he said.

The road was closed while the rescue took place.

It was not clear what the road conditions were like at the time of the accident, but the Crown Range webcam at the summit shows foggy conditions were clearing.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

- additional reporting ODT Online