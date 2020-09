PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

Buccaneers battled it out at the Remarkables Ski Area, Queenstown, on Saturday for the annual Pirate Day race.

Staff from the skifield’s various departments built ships from cardboard, tape and whatever else they could find to compete.

Funds were raised throughout the day for NZSki Adaptive Programme to provide equipment and training for those with disabilities to ride the slopes.

Organiser Greg Miller (front) crewed a ship with Emily Moore, daughter Elsie Miller (6) and Ronnie Baker.