Plans for massive Queenstown housing development

Queenstown's council is calling for feedback on plans for a 600-house Special Housing Area near the resort town, the day after the Government announced plans to scrap the legislation.

In a press release Queenstown Lakes District Council said it had received an Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop a Special Housing Area on land to the north of Hanley Farm and Jacks Point - the Coneburn Special Housing Area.

The proposal is on vacant land with a total area of 48 hectares located at 436 Kingston Road in the Jacks Point Zone.

The proposal includes developing the land for up to about 600 sections, with associated reserves, trails and a local shopping area.

The council is asking for public feedback on the plan before it considers it at the next full council meeting on April 18.

Feedback can be made on the council website, and closes at 5pm on Thursday, April 11.