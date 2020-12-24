Plans for more walking, cycling routes

Cycling and walking routes in the Wakatipu Basin are the second most popular in the country and there are plans to upgrade and add more.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment evaluation yesterday found Queenstown was second to Hawke’s Bay in a list of 22 New Zealand Cycle Trail Great Rides.

The Way to Go Group, a joint body between Queenstown Lakes District Council, NZ Transport Agency and Otago Regional Council, simultaneously opened a public consultation on designs for eight upgraded or new routes connecting Queenstown CBD with the wider neighbourhoods.

These included from Fernhill to Queenstown, Lake Hayes Estate to Frankton, Arthurs Point to Queenstown and more.

Way to Go Group chairman Peter Hansby said the aim was to improve the number of people using trails to commute, be it cycling, on foot or e-scootering.

The plan is to eventually have an 80km long network across the basin.

