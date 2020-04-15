Police grapple with range of lockdown breaches, incidents

Domestic violence, non-essential travel and a bubble-bursting suburban party have kept Queenstown police busy in the past few days.

Acting response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a 33-year-old resort man was arrested on Saturday and subsequently remanded in custody after breaching the Covid-19 lockdown and bail conditions.

The man, who was found parked at the Crown Range summit, had been arrested a few days earlier for the possession of methamphetamine for supply, and had been bailed with strict conditions, including to abide by lockdown rules.

"His explanation ... was his car had overheated on his way back from visiting a family member in Oamaru."

On Sunday, police went to a home in Quarry Pl, Lake Hayes Estate, after receiving reports that 10 people had gathered there and were "drinking and doing burnouts in vehicles".

By the time police arrived, some of the partygoers had left, but two people were warned for breaching lockdown rules.

Snr Sgt Wilkinson said everyone should be aware of lockdown rules by now, and those breaching them could be formally warned or arrested.

"The majority of people understand how important the rules are if we are going to beat Covid-19.

"The actions of a few irresponsible people can undo all the good efforts being done by everyone else."

A police spokeswoman said a 27-year-old man was expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court today in relation to a family harm incident in the resort about 6.30pm on Monday.