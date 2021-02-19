Friday, 19 February 2021

Police seize cannabis

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Queenstown police seized about 1.6kg of class C-controlled cannabis, worth about $24,000,...
    Queenstown police seized about 1.6kg of class C-controlled cannabis, worth about $24,000, following a search in the resort on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: NZ POLICE
    A 25-year-old Queenstown man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday after police recovered about $24,000 of cannabis from his property.

    Sergeant Bridget Martin, of Queenstown, said officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch seized about 1.6kg of the class C-controlled drug following Wednesday morning’s search.

    The man has subsequently been charged in relation to possessing cannabis for supply.

    Sgt Martin said police were committed to targeting the supply of drugs in the community, particularly to young people.

    "We will continue to identify and target those involved in drug dealing activity.

    "Today is a great example of the ongoing work that is being done to keep our young people and wider communities safe by taking illicit drugs off a supplier."

    tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter