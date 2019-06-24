QLDC develops climate change plan

A QLDC commissioned report says life in the resort town will be wetter and warmer. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown's council has developed a wide-ranging plan to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Detailed in the draft plan today are activities for the council and other sectors to act on over the next three years, primarily to respond to the effects of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The draft plan would be considered by Queenstown Lakes District councillors at their full council meeting on Thursday and, if approved, community engagement on the draft plan was expected to begin in July or August.

To view draft climate action plan, visit: https://www.qldc.govt.nz//assets/Uploads/Council-Documents/Full-Council-...

Council corporate services general manager Meaghan Miller said the draft plan reflected the council's "express desire for action with an approach that emphasised the need for cross-sector collaboration''.

"Adapting to the effects of climate change has become increasingly urgent and to make a real difference, we need collaborative action," she said.

"According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we have only 12 years until the effects of climate change are irreversible. We know those estimations are now likely to be revised to outline an even more concerning picture.''

The council commissioned its own report into the implications of climate change on the Queenstown Lakes District by Bodeker Scientific.

"It's compelling evidence that needs to be widely understood by the entire community but, in a nutshell, life will be wetter and warmer.''

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion was expected to address the council on Thursday, following its call for QLDC to declare a climate emergency.

Ms Miller said it was "great timing''.

"This group will find a council that has embraced the challenge presented by climate change and is well advanced in its planning to respond to this global crisis.''