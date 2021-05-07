Queenstown developers make Rich List

Two Queenstown developers make appearances in National Business Review’s online Rich List.

Fraser Sanderson (ranked 19th), who is developing commercial and residential property behind his former Queenstown Country Club retirement village, is valued at $225million.

The Porter brothers, Alastair, John and Neville (20th), who have developed commercial, retail and residential property at Frankton’s Remarkables Park, are valued at $200million.

Rich List returnees include Sir Michael Hill ($290million) and Wanaka-based Sir Clifford Skeggs ($175million), whose tourism company Southern Discoveries is based in Queenstown and whose Akarua winery has a restaurant at Lake Hayes.

New Queenstowner, Xero software accounting founder Rod Drury, who has already become a significant local benefactor, is valued at $1.95billion.