Queenstown pocket subdivision opposed

Developers behind Queenstown’s Shotover Country are proposing 20 more residential sections bounded by the Ladies Mile highway and the Stalker Rd entranceway’s eastern side.

Ahead of a May 15 resource consent hearing, senior consultant planner Liz Hislop is recommending the application be refused.

She says it would result in ‘‘an unsympathetic pattern of development … resulting in significant effects on landscape character and visual amenity values when viewed from State Highway 6 (SH6)’’.

It also doesn’t provide connectivity to the walking/cycling trail to the east, and an acceptable method of stormwater disposal hasn’t been resolved.

The National Public Health Service (Te Whatu Ora) suggests the development contribute to the local housing trust, provide affordable housing and prohibit short-term accommodation.

The applicant’s planner has said they’ll make a further contribution to the housing trust, but Hislop, in her report, says she’s yet to see details about this so hasn’t taken it into consideration.

But she suggests some concerns could be addressed if at least two sections closest to SH6 are removed, and there’s better trail alignment and an acceptable stormwater disposal system.