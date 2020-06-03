Queenstown streets flooded after pipe bursts

A burst water main has caused flooding in central Queenstown and some roads have been closed.

Water could be seen flowing rapidly from a burst pipe on the intersection of Shotover St and Camp St from late this afternoon. It was also running down The Mall and Beach St.

Camp St has been affected by flooding. Photo: Hugh Collins

A pedestrian could be seen telling vehicles to divert from Camp St as cars were pushing more water into shops.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesperson confirmed the water main break was causing "a significant amount of water" to be released.

In a Facebook post, the council said to help with repairs, Camp St from the roundabout to ANZ was closed, as was Shotover St from the station building to the traffic lights on Wednesday night.

Police said diversions were in place.

